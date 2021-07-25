Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.64) Per Share

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.09.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,607,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

