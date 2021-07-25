PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $190.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPG. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.75.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $162.92 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

