PPG Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.22. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.75.

NYSE:PPG opened at $162.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.16. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $105.94 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total value of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 55.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $688,857,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $646,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $590,435,000 after purchasing an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.