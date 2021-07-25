Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.460-$13.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pool also updated its FY21 guidance to $13.46-13.96 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $462.14.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $462.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $447.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool has a 1-year low of $285.92 and a 1-year high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pool will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

