Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $485.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $470.00 to $485.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.89% from the stock’s previous close.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $462.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.85. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a 52 week low of $285.92 and a 52 week high of $478.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total value of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POOL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.