Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 237,743 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,743 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.67.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $382.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

