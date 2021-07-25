Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,588,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $713,562,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $193,916,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $146,377,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $133,157,000.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $71.56 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.64.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities reaffirmed an “action list buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

