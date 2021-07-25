Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $10.36 Million in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 138,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Sarepta Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $66.79 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.36 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

