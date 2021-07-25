Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Plug Power by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

