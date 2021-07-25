Plaisance Capital LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Plaisance Capital LLC lessened its position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the period. Noodles & Company makes up about 6.3% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,862,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 51,539 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,114 shares of company stock worth $90,452 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS remained flat at $$12.15 on Friday. 109,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $552.46 million, a PE ratio of -28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

