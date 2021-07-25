Plaisance Capital LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Plaisance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,299,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $15,131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RGR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

RGR traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $76.35. 92,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,900. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.11.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $340,886.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,584.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Werkmeister, Jr. sold 4,800 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total value of $331,152.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at $356,402.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,409 shares of company stock worth $3,832,787 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.