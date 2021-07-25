PIXEL (PXL) 1-Day Volume Hits $993.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $993.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIXEL has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,433.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.95 or 0.01298017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00368469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00077488 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003488 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

