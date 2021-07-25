Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.29 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.