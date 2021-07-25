Piper Sandler Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

NYSE TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01. Twitter has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

