Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $60.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 818,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 33,888.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,599,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 225,297 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

