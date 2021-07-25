Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.28). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

155675 has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$32.34 million.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

