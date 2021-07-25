Piper Sandler Comments on Bank First Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Bank First in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank First’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

BFC stock opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68. Bank First has a fifty-two week low of $55.90 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 36.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bank First by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First in the first quarter worth $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.57%.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

