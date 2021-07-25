Piedmont Lithium Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mineral exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ PLL opened at $52.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.04 million, a PE ratio of -76.94 and a beta of 0.37. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,774,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth $695,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at $15,930,000. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.62 per share, with a total value of $174,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.33, for a total transaction of $1,486,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

