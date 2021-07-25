Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will report sales of $17.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.82 billion. Pfizer reported sales of $11.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.51 billion to $79.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 21,609,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,889,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

