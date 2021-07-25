Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 202.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Perrigo by 31.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after buying an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 183,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,297,000 after purchasing an additional 218,081 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $46.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.