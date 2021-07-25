PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. PerkinElmer reported sales of $811.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 36.60%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PKI traded up $4.28 on Friday, hitting $164.34. 866,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,105. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $109.54 and a one year high of $164.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $203,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

