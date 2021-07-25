Pepemon Pepeballs Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 166.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for $82.44 or 0.00242984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pepemon Pepeballs has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $95,193.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00047917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.18 or 0.00805183 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

