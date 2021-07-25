Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,354 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $13,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

NYSE:PEN opened at $266.40 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.17. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,664.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

