Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,628,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,436 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Pembina Pipeline worth $46,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,927 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 63,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Shares of PBA opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1679 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

