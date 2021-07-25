Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP trimmed its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,362 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 32,466 shares during the quarter. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 36.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,046 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,857 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 12.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,506 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 228,829 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. 10,153,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,673,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

