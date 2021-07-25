PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $343.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target increased by Barclays from $318.00 to $343.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.00.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $308.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after acquiring an additional 236,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after buying an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after buying an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.