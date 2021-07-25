Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Payoneer Global stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

