Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.97% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

