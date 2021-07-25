PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.72. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts forecast that PAVmed will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAVmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

