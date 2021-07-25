Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $7.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $7.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.22. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth about $188,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

