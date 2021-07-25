Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) Insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl Acquires 440,000 Shares

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) insider Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £528,000 ($689,835.38).

Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 20,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £36,200 ($47,295.53).

On Tuesday, May 18th, Christiaan Richard David van d Kuyl purchased 30,000 shares of Parsley Box Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £54,600 ($71,335.25).

Parsley Box Group stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.77. Parsley Box Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.57) and a twelve month high of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

