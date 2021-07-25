Paradiem LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.82.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.