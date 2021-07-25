Paradiem LLC Has $4.73 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. The J. M. Smucker accounts for about 1.6% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

NYSE:SJM traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 508,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,453. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

