Paradiem LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Paradiem LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after purchasing an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Shares of EBS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 234,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

