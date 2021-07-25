Paradiem LLC Grows Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned about 0.59% of SpartanNash worth $4,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

NASDAQ SPTN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.66. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $692.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.