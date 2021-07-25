Paradiem LLC Acquires New Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $502,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,071,029.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,551. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.08. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QRVO. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

