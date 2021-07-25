Paradiem LLC Acquires 1,819 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,414 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,879. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $405.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

