Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002662 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market cap of $19.45 million and $628,044.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 15.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00121173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00139339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.18 or 0.99924578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.70 or 0.00874340 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

