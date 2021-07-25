Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Panbela Therapeutics.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12).

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

PBLA traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 159,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,666. The stock has a market cap of $35.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBLA. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.