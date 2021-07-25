Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,436,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Cable One by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

NYSE:CABO opened at $1,938.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,844.26. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,674.35 and a 1-year high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.48%.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,749 shares of company stock worth $3,191,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.