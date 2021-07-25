Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 1,404 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII opened at $134.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

