Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $2.08 Million Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $85.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

