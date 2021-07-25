Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.85 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Paloma Partners Management Co cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.33.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.96. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

