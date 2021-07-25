Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 22,263 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 667.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,263 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

SAIC stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $72.44 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.92.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

