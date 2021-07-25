Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 12,612 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,712 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,051 shares of company stock worth $10,830,870 over the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

