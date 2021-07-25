Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 8,660 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $201.45 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $202.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.14.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

