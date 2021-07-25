PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) PT Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,472,048. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in PagerDuty by 355.6% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in PagerDuty by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.