Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Outset Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OM opened at $44.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.89 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total value of $148,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,338.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,491 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,548. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

