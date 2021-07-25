OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.25.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.79. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $102.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,943,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter worth about $8,169,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 68,133 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 545,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,463,000 after buying an additional 53,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 382,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,792,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

