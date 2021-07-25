OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives $69.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on KIDS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 40,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,155. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 703.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 453,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,130,000 after buying an additional 397,429 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after buying an additional 203,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 149,301 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

